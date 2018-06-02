Chantal Dagostino won't be on the starting line for Girls Run Sudbury this Sunday, but she's taking it in stride.

The high school phys-ed teacher is the organizer of the fourth-annual event, and she'll be working to make sure the event goes smoothly.

Dagostino started Girls Run Sudbury in 2015 in an effort to get more girls — and woman — up and running.

She did a master's in physical activity and psychology at Laurentian University, and says in her experience and research, a lot of young women stop being active after about Grade 9 for fear of judgment from boys.

"A lot of it is also body image but also self confidence, and the fear of not being able to accomplish what they're setting themselves up [to do has] a lot to do [with it] as well," she said.

Dagostino says Girls Run Sudbury is about girls and women of all ages supporting one another in the pursuit of fitness and empowerment.

Showing support

Even though it's aimed at females, Dagostino says men and boys can absolutely come out to support friends and loved ones.

"Sometimes, having their presence on site and at the finish line, it's even more rewarding," she said.

"They know that you've worked hard for this and when you succeed and you make that finish line, having your loved ones there, it's always a good example and they're very proud of you."

The first year the event was held, 281 people took part. This year, Dagostino says about 1,000 are registered.

The event — which can be walked or run — features distances of 2.5km, 5km and 10km. It takes place Sunday starting at Laurentian University.