A hen who laid an egg that's heavier than a baseball is doing well, according to her owners in Echo Bay, Ont.
The egg made national news earlier this week for weighing in at 180 grams, more than three times the weight of a normal large chicken egg.
Kirsti and Dennis Goslow had planned to crack open their hen's egg to see what's inside, but said they're holding off after they were contacted by Discovery Canada.
The television channel plans to visit next week to have the egg x-rayed by a local veterinarian.
'One of the older girls' laid the egg
Kirsti Goslow told CBC News she also now believes she knows which chicken might have laid the egg.
"I think it's one of the black ones," she said, adding that this particular hen didn't have a name.
"She's acting a little different, and she is one of the older girls," Goslow said. "So we're keeping a close eye on her to make sure she's going to be okay."
Goslow said the hen is eating and walking around.
"But she'll sit and then her tail will droop a little bit. So you know that something's going on," she said.
Goslow said they've given the hen a multivitamin, apple cider vinegar, and garlic to perk her up.
