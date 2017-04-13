A giant chicken egg that made national news has been cracked open to reveal another perfectly formed, normal-sized egg inside.
The 180-gram egg — which is heavier than a Major League baseball — was discovered by Echo Bay, Ont., hobby farmer Dennis Goslow last month.
His hen managed to lay an egg more than three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
- Chicken in Echo Bay, Ont., lays massive, 180-gram egg
- Chicken who laid baseball-sized egg doing well, owners say
After his egg garnered widespread attention, Goslow was contacted by the Discovery Channel. Television producers travelled to the couple's home near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to take a closer look.
The egg was transported to a nearby veterinary clinic where an X-ray revealed a second perfectly formed egg inside.
'I was a little bit sad'
After the X-ray, Goslow did the honours of cracking open the egg to reveal the second one hiding inside.
"I was a little bit sad," he said. "Now I'm like a kid with a broken toy."
Goslow said he had hoped to eat the giant egg, but decided it would have probably been contaminated.
'Egg Man'
Goslow said he doesn't expect to find any more giant eggs in his small backyard chicken coop anytime soon.
"If I live to be 100 years old, I would never see that again," he said. "It was an experience that I was blessed with."
But he said he still gets lots of attention from others in his community.
"They call me Egg Man now."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.