North Bay's Widdifield Secondary School has taken steps to accommodate transgender students by offering an "all gender restroom."

The decision was made after student council approached Charlie Peterson, a transgender student, who immediately supported the idea.

"I was so happy that that was something people wanted to consider," Peterson said. "It's incredibly important for anyone to feel safe to do something that's so simple...using a bathroom that you don't have to be afraid to use or be afraid to be judged."

Peterson had already approached the school's principal about the stress surrounding entering the men's washroom.

'That's the tranny' he heard people say

"It was just this year I started to get comfortable using the men's washroom in our school," Peterson said, "a lot of these guys have known me since preschool so I would often find myself interacting with people who knew me before [I transitioned.] They were uncomfortable."

Peterson said he would often hear the male students make comments, especially after he left the bathroom, saying things like, 'that guy used to be a girl' or 'that's the 'tranny'''.

"Before coming out, that's one of the hardest parts. No one knows, you're so confused, and you're stressed out [about using the bathroom]."

Charlie Peterson has advocated for an all-gender washroom at Widdifield Secondary School in North Bay. (Facebook CBC)

'The right thing to do,' says principal

Widdifield's principal, Lisa O'Kane, said that Peterson was the "catalyst" to make the addition, and that providing the washroom falls in line with the school board's policy of inclusion.

The bathroom itself is nondescript, O'Kane said, wide enough for wheelchair access with the only difference being the sign that identifies the room as "all gender."

"When kids come to us with an idea, we talk, sit down, then see what we can do to act," O'Kane said, "...and they asked for space where they felt safe, secure and comfortable."

O'Kane said the idea has been met with only positive feedback from students and outside community. Although some Canadian universities have designated all-gender washrooms, she expects other secondary schools, if they haven't already, will start to consider following suit.

"This is about the right thing to do for kids," O'Kane said, I want all my kids to feel respected in the place where they learn, the place of their business. I want them to feel safe. It's an easy thing to do."