The provincial Health Critic for the NDP is applauding an arbitrator's decision in a case involving a fired North Bay nurse, citing a culture of silence in the hospital system.

Earlier this week, an Ontario arbitrator ruled that Sue McIntyre should get her job back at the hospital in North Bay after she was fired two years ago after speaking up about violence in her workplace.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas says the ruling will hopefully signal a change in the hospital workplace.

"[The ruling] will send a message to every other nurse who was afraid of speaking up because she was afraid of losing her job, that it is okay to speak up, it is okay to report, to ask for help," Gelinas said.

"This is the way things change."

CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions said McIntyre was dismissed from her job at the North Bay Regional Health Centre in February 2016 after she was quoted in a news release issued by her union.

Her comments about workplace violence were made at a nursing conference in Kingston.

Even with the ruling, Gelinas said there's still room for improvement.

"The beginning was to give [nurses] the right to speak out loud, to let us know what violence that they were facing at work," she said.

"They were not even allowed to say it, and when they reported it, they lost their job."

"Things are changing," Gelinas said. "Things are going in a better direction."