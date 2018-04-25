Police say a man has been taken to hospital after falling into a sinkhole in his backyard in Sudbury, Ont.

Police say they responded to a call Wednesday morning at a home in the area of O'Neil Drive and Falconbridge Road in Garson.

They say the 55-year-old man went to look at a sinkhole, when the ground gave out and he fell in.

Police say city crews have stabilized the ground around the sinkhole. (Supplied/Sudbury Police)

Police say from there, the ground shifted and caused him to fall further, crushing him inside the hole.

Officers threw a blanket down which he grabbed and they pulled him to safety. Paramedics also responded and assisted.

Police say the man's injuries aren't known at this time

