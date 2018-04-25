Sudbury Police rescue man who fell into a sinkhole in his backyard
Police say a man has been taken to hospital after falling into a sinkhole in his backyard in Sudbury, Ont.
Police say they responded to a call Wednesday morning at a home in the area of O'Neil Drive and Falconbridge Road in Garson.
They say the 55-year-old man went to look at a sinkhole, when the ground gave out and he fell in.
Police say from there, the ground shifted and caused him to fall further, crushing him inside the hole.
Officers threw a blanket down which he grabbed and they pulled him to safety. Paramedics also responded and assisted.
Police say the man's injuries aren't known at this time
City crews have stabilized the ground around the hole, police say.
