Ontario Provincial Police say a man who was taken to hospital earlier this month after a snowmobile crash east of Hearst has died.

Gaetan Tremblay, 67, of Mattice-Val Côté township died in hospital, according to police, after the collision on Feb. 17.

In a written release issued Monday afternoon, police said Tremblay was riding on a Northern Corridor du Nord trail about 20 kilometres north of the community of Opasatika, which is on Highway 11 between Hearst and Kapuskasing, when he lost control. Police were called to the crash site around 9:15 p.m.

Tremblay was immediately taken to hospital for injuries that police said were life-threatening.

Police said they're continuing to investigate the incident.