Charges of sexual assault against Sebastien Goyer, the former chief administrative officer of French River, were dropped earlier this year, Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed today.

The 35-year-old Goyer was charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment in December 2014 after an alleged victim came forward to provincial police. The incidents allegedly reached back into April 2014. Goyer resigned as the municipality's top bureaucrat soon after being charged.

Goyer also ran as a candidate for the provincial Liberal Party in the riding of Timiskaming-Cochrane, finishing a distant second in the June 2014 election.