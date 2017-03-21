French immersion students in grades 7 and 8 at St. James School in Lively may be on the move.

Trustees with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board will vote tonight to shift the program to St. Benedict High School.

Board chair Michael Bellmore says it's been a plan for some time to move those students into the secondary setting.

"In this year's enrolment there's four students in grade 7 and 8 in immersion," Bellmore said. "You can't have a very robust program with only four students."

He said similar shifts into the secondary setting has been very successful in other schools, such as St. Charles and Marymount.

Decision 'short-sighted,' says councillor

But in a statement released on Monday, Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini calls the decision short-sighted, as two new mines and three subdivisions are coming to the area, which he believes will boost enrolment.

Vagnini plans on handing out a flyer to St. James parents today outlining his reasons for objecting the move, which include the decision being "not financially feasible," the prospect of kids travelling along "the #1 fatal highway for Sudbury area" and a "moral responsibility to protect Catholic Education in our area."