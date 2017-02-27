Flags at municipal buildings in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. will be flying at half-mast to remember long-time former city councillor, Frank Manzo, who died Sunday at the age of 87.

"I'm saddened to hear of Frank Manzo's passing," mayor Christian Provenzano was quoted as saying in a written release issued by the city Monday.

"Although we didn't have the opportunity to serve together, I did get the chance to know Frank on a personal level," he continued, adding that from time-to-time, Manzo would call the mayor's office to chat about current events.

"Frank's mind was still sharp and he was still passionate about the city and engaged with the issues of the day," Provenzano said. "I always appreciated our conversations and his very experienced advice."

Manzo was first elected to city council in 1969 where he would serve for the next 25 years. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 1997, according to the city. He returned to council in 2001 through a by-election and won general elections to represent Ward 6 in 2003, 2006 and 2010, but declined to run in 2014.

Manzo's 38 years on council is the most of any elected municipal official in the city's history, according to the mayor's office.

He died of natural causes, the city said.