The Nickel Belt will see a familiar face campaigning in next year's provincial election.

Current MPP France Gelinas has been nominated by the Nickel Belt Provincial NDP Riding Association to run in the 2018 provincial election.

The association made the decision on Wednesday evening, according to a release. Kent MacNeill, the president of the Nickel Belt Riding Association, said the group's plan is now set.

"We are ecstatic to have France as our candidate once again, and we are now election ready," MacNeill said in the release.

Gelinas has been the riding's MPP since 2007.

"We have worked hard on improving the life of Nickel Belt residents from Foleyet to Alban and Worthington to Wahnapitae," Gelinas said in a release. "I look forward to the challenges ahead."