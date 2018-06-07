54-year-old Cynthia 'Cyndie' Caron of Cobalt found dead

Provincial Police say that 54-year-old Cynthia 'Cyndie' Caron of Cobalt was found dead Thursday.

OPP had sent an advisory on Monday seeking public assistance in locating Caron, who was last seen Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m.

At the time of the advisory, police said Caron's family had concerns for her well-being.

Police have not released any further details about the death, but said the Temiskaming crime unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are continuing the investigation.

OPP are also asking anyone with any information about Caron to call 1-888-310-1122.