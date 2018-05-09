The battery of an eight-year-old Blackberry phone is delaying a Sudbury court case from moving forward.

A former teacher is charged with four counts of committing an indecent act and one count of invitation to sexual touching. All the alleged incidents involved a student between September 2010 and September 2011.

The trial was set to start on Monday, however, it was disclosed that new evidence could lead to additional charges. The court heard that a Blackberry owned by the complainant could contain video of the alleged incidents. However, a battery could not be located to charge the phone and access the information.

Assistant Crown attorney Bailey Rudnick said if video of the alleged incidents is on the phone, that could lead to more serious charges being laid, including making child pornography.

Rudnick said work was underway to find a battery for the phone, but disclosed in court on Wednesday that although one could be located, it wouldn't be shipped to Sudbury until Monday.

Defence lawyer Breese Davies requested the case be adjourned until a battery could be put into the phone so the data, if any, could be extracted. She stated work had also been done by her office to locate a battery but they couldn't find one.

Superior Court Justice Dan Cornell adjourned the case until Thursday. He requested the crown work to find a battery more quickly to see if the information could be accessed.

None of the allegations against the former teacher has been proven in court.