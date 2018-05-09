A non-profit group in Sudbury is asking for people to help expand what one day might grow to be an enchanted forest in the middle of the city.

The chair of Sudbury Shared Harvest says it is doubling the size of the food forest started at the Delki Dozzi playground last year to eight thousand square feet.

Anthony Machum says last year they planted apple, cherry and plum trees as well as strawberries, goose berries, and asparagus. This year they'll add raspberries, haskap berries, currants, plums and more herbs and wildflowers.

Last year, 80 people came out to help start the garden and Machum says he hopes as many or more come out this year for the planned event this Saturday, May 12th.

He describes the food forest as a carefully planned arrangement of edible and perennial plants designed to mimic a natural forest. He says once established, the edibles will be available to anyone who ventures by.

Machum says they're trying to make sure all the plants are edible in some way.

"Like hostas which are being planted and they do mainly soil fixing and soil coverage to keep weeds down but in fact, hostas are edible as well," he says.

Start of something big

Machum says he hopes the fledgling forest will be the start of a network of similar plots and gardens throughout neighbourhoods in the city.

"You know the long view is that sort of thing through food forest, gardens, fruit trees in peoples' yards kind of creating basically a shared produce system," he says.

The group is also asking for donations of orange daylilies and hostas this year. There will be workshops on site at Delki Dozzi that will be free for volunteers, and available for a small fee to those who aren't.