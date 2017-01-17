The 2015 helicopter crash north west of Foleyet that claimed the life of a pilot and a passenger was caused by a combination of deteriorating weather and near-total darkness, according to a Transportation Safety Board report released today.

The report also found that the helicopter was not properly equipped for flying in these conditions, nor was the pilot certified for these types of flights.

The employees of Apex Helicopters Inc., out of Wingham, Ont., — Jeremie Belanger of Kapuskasing and Ken Mielke of Kitchener — were supposed to travel a 16-kilometre distance from their base camp near Horwood Lake on Sept. 8.

In addition to the weather, the report said it is likely that the pilot was unable to determine the helicopter's height above the forest canopy or to notice the rising terrain — the wreckage site was 65 feet above surrounding muskeg — before it hit trees.

The Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter that crashed near Foleyet in 2015 was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder. The agency says neither is required by regulation, because the helicopter was configured with fewer than 10 seats. (Google/TSB annotations)

No flight recorders

The helicopter was equipped with an emergency locator transmitter that activated upon impact, but did not transmit its position because the antenna had broken off during the accident, the report said.

The aircraft was not reported missing until the following day, around 3 p.m., which delayed search and rescue operations by about 20 hours.

The investigation was also slowed by the absence of any flight recorders aboard the helicopter that may have assisted.

Following the investigation, the TSB issued Recommendation A16-08, calling for regulations to clearly define the visual references to reduce the risk of flying at night.