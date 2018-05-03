A small northern Ontario town west of Timmins is worried it could lose its cell phone and internet service, and Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is warning that other rural areas in the region will face the same fate if the province doesn't act.

Services for Foleyet used to be provided by the province under the company name Ontera, but the company was sold to Bell in 2014. Gelinas said Bell has now told her the company isn't making enough money in the area, and is considering dismantling its equipment.

She added that Foleyet is just one example of a rural community for whom these services are at risk.

"There are a number of communities that are in the same situation, where they are dependent on a single provider for the internet and or cell phone, and the contracts will come up for renewal also and they may be facing the same fate," she said.

Province should declare services "essential"

Gelinas points to Gogama, another northeastern town where Bell nearly pulled service until the province agreed to allow the company to use its infrastructure at a cost below market rate.

She is now asking the province to step in and declare the services essential, particularly in communities where private companies might struggle to turn a profit.

"This is 2018. Whether you're a business, or an outfitter, or a motel, or a campground you need cell service and you need internet access."

That doesn't mean the Ontario government should "subsidize" private providers, Gelinas said, but should instead provide the services itself.

"We have the know-how. Ontario already owns the towers, the assets and everything else. Why don't we just provide the service like we used to with Ontera?"

Gelinas said she has been working with infrastructure minister Bob Chiarelli to ensure Foleyet keeps its cell phone and internet services.

In a statement, ministry spokesperson Sofia Sousa-Dias said Infrastructure Ontario and its service provider CBRE Limited are working with Bell to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

"Part of our responsibility to the people of Ontario is to ensure that private corporations using public land pay a fair market rate," Sousa-Dias said.

"We strive to meet that goal while respecting the important role our properties sometimes play in serving to local communities, and it goes without saying that the loss of an entire community's internet and cellular access would not be an acceptable outcome."