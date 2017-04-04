Rain could make things difficult around local waterways this week.

Conservation Sudbury issued a flood outlook on Monday.

According to its website, a flood outlook is "early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion."

Water levels and flows are high but seasonal, Sudbury Conservation said in a news release.

There is still snow pack in the northern parts of the Vermilion and Wanapitei River watersheds.

The conservation authority says the runoff situation could be affected if the 20 to 30 millimetres of rain in the forecast combined with warm temperatures melt the snow quickly.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for North Bay District also issued a similar warning for waterways in that area.

A Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety notification was issued Monday.

The MNR-F says this means "high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous fur such users as boaters, anglers, and swimmers but flooding is not expected."

Both agencies are closely monitoring the weather and watershed conditions for their respective areas, in case of potential flooding.

Residents —particularly those who live in low-lying areas — should stay away from the edge of creeks or rivers.