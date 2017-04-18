Sudbury pilots won't have to venture far for their training, anymore.

Aircrew Training Canada Limited announced that it would be purchasing four helicopter flight simulators from Illinois-based Frasca International for use in a new training facility in Sudbury.

ATCL CEO Dan Melanson says that the training centre is expected to create 50 jobs initially, with another 100 jobs within three to five years.

"This will be a world class flight simulation training and maintenance training facility that will not only create well-paying jobs— but also the economic benefit of a thousand plus pilots and maintenance engineers staying in Sudbury for up to a month each will be significant," Melanson said.

According to a press release sent by ATCL, the federal and provincial governments, as well as commercial operations, already spend tens of millions of dollars having pilots and maintenance crews trained in the United States.

Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault said Sudbury is the perfect place for this kind of industry hub.

"This was an important project for me to get behind from day one," Thibeault said.

"Sudbury is a community with an immense level of industrial and mechanical expertise, and a rapidly expanding research and innovation sector. Projects like this, which build on this foundation of expertise and innovation, are great for Ontario, and great for the people of Sudbury," he said.

The location of the facility is being finalized this month. The first training class is expected to begin in the fall.