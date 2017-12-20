Kivi Park and the Northern Cancer Foundation in Sudbury are launching a fitness series for the new year..

They are offering a number of challenges throughout 2018 that will raise money for the foundation.

Northern Cancer Foundation executive director Tannys Laughren says not only will this initiative raise dollars, but it will also get people outside and being physically active.

"We really try and preach prevention and we try and preach sun safety and all those things," she said.

"So this is one way to get out, get active and get some fresh air."

Laughren says it's important to the cancer foundation to showcase a local attraction.

"We want to give back to Kivi," she said.

"We want more people to see Kivi and open up the possibility and realise that it's five minutes from the Four Corners. It's incredible."

The events will include everything from a snowshoe fun run to stand-up paddleboard races.

Laughren says the organizers of the Miner's Mayhem Mud Run have also agreed to move their event to the park next year.

She says all the money raised will go directly to the Cancer Foundation for everything from patient research to new equipment.