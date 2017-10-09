Recently, CBC's Up North host Jason Turnbull asked our listeners to send in some of their favourite fishing photos.

Little did we know we'd receive over 90 pictures of your biggest, smallest and most exciting catches of the year!

To see all of the fishy photos, check out the "Show us Your Fish Contest" album on Up North's Facebook page.

Family Tradition

Rosemary Graham-Hoover sent in this photo of her son Stuart and his 17 month old daughter Rylee, with a 175 pound Sturgeon that he caught in British Columbia last month.

"My son Stuart caught his first fish at 1 1/2 years of age while floating with me on an air mattress on Trout Lake. He has been hooked ever since," she says.

Teamwork

"Our small health centre tries to recharge and revitalize our staff with team building activities and outings," says listener Nicole Bush. "This summer, we decided to take a fishing charter."

She says it was the greatest fishing day any of them had had in their lives.

"We caught fish after fish after fish. Monster sized fish! We'd see one way out in the water and we'd all be elbowing each other outta the way to cast close to it. Then wham! Someone would get another one."

Small Victory

Kimberly Komarechka may not have caught a monster fish, but she was pretty pleased to reel this one in.

"I'm so unlucky when it comes to fishing, so you can see my joy at landing this little guy!"

The Fighter

Terry Moore's wife sent in this photo, of a Large Mouth Bass he caught on Lac Clair near Sturgeon Falls.

"He dropped his line and shortly after snagged the hungry fish which put up such a fight, it snapped his telescopic rod in two!" she says. "It took some work to get the hook out and longer for the fish to recover before happily swimming away again."

First Catch

John Walsh calls this photo of his daughter Sophie, 'First Catch and Not Impressed.'

"It was a decent sized perch from Lake Nipissing that she refused to hold for a picture, and you can see by her face that she wasn't very impressed when I held it near her," he says.