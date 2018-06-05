On Thursday, Sudbury's Brandon Martel will do something he's never done before: he will vote in an election.

And it's a task the 18-year-old Laurentian University student hasn't been taking lightly.

"As a first-time voter, I decided it was important to get a fully comprehensive knowledge of what every party was offering me and my community," he said.

"So as platforms were slowly being released, I started going through them all."

He organized the information by issue in a word document to help keep track — everything from mental health, education, infrastructure to the environment.

Martel says as a business student, he's also been paying close attention to what each party's plan is for the province's finances.

Beyond combing through the platforms though, Martel says he hasn't reached out to candidates or other voters.

"In terms of speaking with other voters, I personally feel it's dangerous to do that," he said.

"We start to informally poll our friends and so all of a sudden we notice that five out of seven of our friends are voting for one party and then we think those are the ones that are winning so I should jump on that bandwagon."

After reviewing his research, Martel says he has made a decision on who he will vote for on Thursday — the NDP.

"I think the [Progressive Conservatives] platform isn't formed enough," he said.

"I believe that [it is] big promises with not a lot of specifics. I think it promises voters too much. As for the Liberals, their own [leader] has admitted they're not forming government."

As for voting day, Martel says he hasn't quite figured out when he's going to vote, but says he has plans to stay up and hear the results.