The families and union of two workers killed at Sudbury's Lockerby Mine in 2014 are not satisfied with a recent verdict against First Nickel.

The now defunct mining company was fined $1.3 million after being found guilty of six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Norm Bisaillon and Marc Methe were killed in 2014 after a fall of ground at Lockerby Mine in Sudbury, then owned by First Nickel.

Dave Stewart is a health and safety representative with Unifor/Mine Mill 598.

He has been helping and supporting the two families since the tragedy.

Stewart says they plan to go to Sudbury Police with information in hopes of a criminal investigation.

"We have a couple individuals that we believe had direct input and could of corrected these issues and failed to do so," he said.

"So we're simply going to review the information and ask for some input from the police."

Westray Bill

Stewart says he believes the criminal charges could be filed under Bill C-45, known as the Westray Bill.

That is a federal law which imposes penalties on employers for safety violations that result in injuries or death.

Romeena Kozoriz is the widow of Norm Bisaillon.

"I think we need to move forward with this, setting an example that this stuff can not happen, especially in regards to a company going bankrupt and walking away from their responsibilities," she said.

"If I go out and I injure someone or kill somebody, I'm held accountable and I think it should be absolutely the same for companies."

Kozoriz says instead of the company, the charges would be directed toward individuals who knew about poor conditions at the mine.

"That the people that were accountable for Norm and Marc's death have their ... that they have what's coming to them," she said.

"I don't want to give names at this point yet."