Final submissions in the case against First Nickel and Taurus Drilling are underway in Sudbury.

The mining companies are facing a total of 12 charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Two contract workers with Taurus, Marc Methe and Norm Bisaillon, were killed in 2014 after a fall of ground at the Lockerby Mine. First Nickel owned the mine at the time.

The defence lawyer representing Taurus Drilling focused on responsibility in his closing statements.

That lawyer has argued that as the owner, First Nickel carried most of the responsibility for the site. The court also heard that Taurus employees proactively identified and tried to rectify any problems at the mine.

First Nickel went into receivership in 2015 and is not represented in court.

A lawyer from the Ministry of Labour began his final statements on behalf of the Crown Tuesday afternoon.

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict this week.