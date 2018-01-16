A judge is expected to deliver a verdict this week in the trial against First Nickel and Taurus Drilling.

The mining companies are facing 12 charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In 2014, Marc Methe and Norm Bisaillon were killed after a fall of ground at Lockerby Mine in Greater Sudbury. Both men were contract workers for Taurus Drilling.

First Nickel owned the mine at the time, but has since gone into receivership. The company is being tried in absentia.

The judge is expected to produce a verdict on Thursday after court hears final submissions in the case.