First Nation leaders in northern Ontario are optimistic about a new agreement between their governing body and senior levels of government to overhaul their health care system.

"We will benefit a lot," Kashechewan First Nation Chief Leo Friday said. "It's one step closer to what we wanted."

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), the governing organization representing 49 communities in the region, signed the new Charter of Relationship Principles Governing Health System Transformation on Monday with the provincial and federal governments.

The document is supposed to allow First Nations within NAN territory to be able to design and control their own health care system.

Friday wants to see more culturally appropriate mental health resources.

More resources, more coverage?

His fly-in community on the James Bay Coast is feeling the effects of the suicide crisis that has rippled across northern Ontario.

Friday said there is only one mental health councillor available for 100 clients on his reserve.

"Sometimes it happens that it's too late to find out what's wrong with you." Friday said.

"Maybe we can send our people to other agencies for second opinions and so forth, so we can have a better look at what's wrong with them."

Further south, the Chief of Matachewan First Nation, near Timmins, said he would like to see the new agreement result in more medications covered for his community.

"It could save lives," Alex 'Sonny' Batisse said. "If the doctors recommend it, it should be covered."