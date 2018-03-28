1 dead, 2 in hospital after Sudbury fires
One person is dead and two others were hurt after two separate fires in Sudbury on Tuesday.
According to Sudbury Fire Services, crews were called to a shed fire on Keith Street in Chelmsford just before 4 p.m.
That fire sent two men to hospital and one of them is in critical condition. The estimated damage is $10,000.
There's no word on the cause of the fire. Sudbury Police say both men remain in hospital in serious condition.
Then, around 5:30 p.m. crews were called to another fire at an apartment on Jean Street in the Donovan.
Fire officials say they believe a pot may have been left on a stove in that case. Sudbury Fire Services says one person died. No name has been released.
Both police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's officer are investigating the fires.