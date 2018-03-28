One person is dead and two others were hurt after two separate fires in Sudbury on Tuesday.

According to Sudbury Fire Services, crews were called to a shed fire on Keith Street in Chelmsford just before 4 p.m.

That fire sent two men to hospital and one of them is in critical condition. The estimated damage is $10,000.

There's no word on the cause of the fire. Sudbury Police say both men remain in hospital in serious condition.

Then, around 5:30 p.m. crews were called to another fire at an apartment on Jean Street in the Donovan.

Fire officials say they believe a pot may have been left on a stove in that case. Sudbury Fire Services says one person died. No name has been released.

Both police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's officer are investigating the fires.