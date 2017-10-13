The union for full-time firefighters believes a few Greater Sudbury city councillors have broken the law by harassing the city's fire chief.

The Sudbury Professional Firefighters Association says a harassment complaint it filed earlier this year with the city has not been dealt with properly.

The union, which represents full time firefighters in the city, posted on its Facebook page yesterday. It linked to a letter addressed to Kevin Fowke, the city's General Manager of Corporate Services.

The association feels fire chief Trevor Bain has been consistently harassed by a few unnamed city councillors who have made ``bullying`` comments in the news media and social media.

"The fire chief is working in a really toxic work environment because of this type of treatment and I feel a responsibility to bring that forward,`` says Kris Volpel, the president of the firefighters association, saying he made the complaint under the new provisions added to the Ontario Health and Safety Act as set out in Bill 168.

Harassment of fire chief began in March, union says

That harassment has allegedly continued even after a complaint was filed with the city in March.

``I`ve been oberving the behvaiour continue,`` says Volpel. ``The commentary seems to be very much disparaging type remarks with the intention to humiliate the fire chief.``

Volpel is calling for the Ministry of Labour or another third party to conduct an investigation.

The union's complaints come as the controversy surrounding the discipline of 11 volunteer firefighters in Sudbury continues.

City council held a closed door meeting this week to discuss the issue.

Eleven volunteers were reprimanded and three of them were dismissed by city staff recently.

Those firefighters spoke out in opposition to a plan to overhaul fire services earlier this year, their union said.

Mayor Brian Bigger declined an interview, but in a statement to CBC News, he says he is confident the grievance process will come to a fair conclusion.

