Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Spanish is facing charges after police found he was in possession of firearms he was not supposed to be.

On Sunday, police were called after a mother wanted officers to accompany her daughter to an ex-boyfriends house to get her personal belongings.

Police say an investigation showed the 21-year-old daughter had allegedly been physically assaulted by the man in the past and he had destroyed two of her electronic devices.

Police say they determined the man had three firearms in his home. The guns were not secured when police found them in a closet. The man didn't have a possession acquisition licence.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and unauthorized possession and careless storage of a firearm.

He's scheduled to appear in court next month.