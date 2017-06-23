Fire fighters in Sudbury, Ont., will have the help of new software to help speed up response times across the city.

Earlier this week, the city's emergency services committee approved enhancements to the services's dispatch system.

Fire fighters will have the ability to connect with dispatch services en route to calls, using computers. The goal is to have faster response times and increase fire fighter efficiency.

More info en route, more prepared

"As they get into the fire trucks, they'll be able to interact with the dispatcher on the screen immediately," says assistant deputy fire chief, Jesse Oshell.

"They'll be able to ask questions and research information immediately. And it's going to affect a better response, so that when they do arrive on scene, they'll be better prepared."

Jesse Oshell, assistant deputy fire chief, says the dispatch enhancements will help decrease response times across Greater Sudbury. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

The computers are called Mobile Data Terminals. They will be equipped with the Mobile for Public Safety system.

Rather than rely on radios to communicate with dispatch, fire fighters will use the computer.

Dispatchers will also be able to see where each vehicle is across the city.

This change has nothing to do with past questioned response times says Oshell. He adds Greater Sudbury Fire Services has been waiting to try new technology for some time.

"This enhancement that we're asking for was going to come along no matter what," says Oshell.

"This particular enhancement is going to give our first responders better access to information, and will allow dispatchers to see and have direct access to the fire truck as well."

Change doesn't come free

To trial the software, fire services will install the computers into eight vehicles across Greater Sudbury. The cost is covered by this year's budget.

The next step will be to install the technology in all fire services' vehicles.

This would require an increase of $128,000 in capitol funding, and a $34,000 increase to the fire operating budget, totaling an increase of $162,000.

Sudbury city council will discuss whether the remainder of the vehicles will be installed with the technology during 2018 budget deliberations this fall.