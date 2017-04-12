The city's controversial fire optimization plan is still on track to be presented to council at the end of this month.

The report's timing isn't helpful, said Coun. Robert Kirwan, who asked council to delay its release until after labour negotiations had wrapped up.

The city is currently negotiating with the CLAC Local 920 and the Sudbury Professional Firefighters Association, which represents volunteer and full-time firefighters.

Kirwan added the expected revamp of fire services was causing too much of a disruption in the community.

The proposed plan would overhaul the fire department by closing nine fire halls, stationing full-time firefighters in areas traditionally served by volunteer brigades and raising property tax rates in those areas.

"It's one of the reasons why reconsideration is in order because this report was supposed to come in October 2016," Kirwan said.

"We never really as a council selected April 26."

Kirwan's motion for reconsideration was defeated in a 6-6 recorded vote.

He needed a two-thirds majority for it to pass.

Councillors Vagnini, Montpellier, Dutrisac, Kirwan, Cormier and Reynolds voted to reconsider. Couns. Signoretti, Lapierre, Jakubo, Sizer, and McIntosh voted against the motion, as did Mayor Brian Bigger. Councillors Landry-Altmann was absent from the vote.