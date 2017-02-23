Canada and Finland are countries connected by bridges, not walls,
That's according to Dr. Kevin McCormick, the president and vice-chancellor of Huntington University and the chair of the Canadian Finnish Institute Advisory Board.
McCormick was in Copper Cliff yesterday to welcome Vesa Lehtonen, the new head of the Embassy of Finland on his first visit to Sudbury.
Lehtonen assumed the role of ambassador in September 2016.
- Saunas, knitting, 'snow swimming': Finland kicks off centenary celebrations on New Year's Eve
- Finland launches basic income experiment with Jan. 1 cheques for those in pilot project
McCormick said it's important to recognize and build on Canada's relationship with the European country — especially in a time where divisive politics can try and break those ties.
"I think it's a time where we need to look beyond walls and barriers and see bridges," McCormick said. "And I'm reminded in Sudbury of the bridge of flags. It's an opportunity to reflect and see that conversations builds community and community builds nations and nations build the world."
- Looking to the Finland model to find Nova Scotia's forestry potential
- Finnish Canadians in Sudbury remember a different war
As part of his welcome, the Canadian Finnish Institute held a luncheon yesterday afternoon in Copper Cliff.
Lehtonen toured the city, and said that places like Finlandia Village really showed the presence of his home country.
"Finns in Sudbury came together, been active and have been creating major projects for the benefit of not just Finns, but for the whole city," Lehtonen said, "I'd like to see this kind of great cooperation as a model for all the Finns in Canada."
Before heading back to the Finnish embassy in Ottawa, Lehtonen awarded McCormick the Order of the White Rose of Finland, one of three official orders in Finland.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.