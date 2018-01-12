With the deadline looming in a competition to build a ferrochrome smelter for Noront Resources, a team of Sudbury professionals is heading to Finland to learn more about a world class ferrochrome production facility.
Mayor Brian Bigger will lead the delegation to Tornio, Finland to meet with mining industry leaders from Outokumpu — a stainless steel producer. Bigger says the delegation will also meet with municipal, public health and economic development officials.
"We're just there to understand what they've learned, and what they know," Bigger said.
"And we would like to see and learn from the best practices. I do think that it is essential that, in welcoming a ferrochrome smelter to our community, that we understand what we're welcoming in to our community."
Greater Sudbury is turning to the global force in stainless steel as it crafts its bid to build a ferrochrome production facility for Noront Resources.
Bigger says the facility uses the same technology as what Noront is proposing.
"We've read and heard a lot of great reviews of this Outokumpu ferrochrome smelter facility," he continued.
"It's been in this city of Tornio for 50 years. It is identified as one of the best in the entire world, and Finland has extremely high standards."
Sudbury is competing with Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay to build a ferrochrome facility for Noront Resources, which would process chromite deposits from the Ring of Fire.
The bid submission is due on Feb. 2.
