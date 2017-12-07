The City of Greater Sudbury says the finance committee is recommending city council approve the 2018 budget.

Following deliberations this week, changes were made to the proposed budget in order to approve a 3 per cent tax increase and 7.4 per cent water and wastewater rate increase.

According to the city, for a home assessed at $230,000, the 3 per cent increase will be about $87 more than 2017 taxes.

"City council is dedicated to ensuring tax dollars are spent responsibly," Greater Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said.

"This budget is investing in the services we have come to rely on, as well as our infrastructure and quality of life."

According to the city, the 2018 operating budget amounts to $564 million. The 2018 capital budget is $263 million, with a roads budget of $104 million, including the four-laning of Municipal Road 35, the continuation of Lorne Street rehabilitation and an increased investment in cycling infrastructure.

The city also says the proposed budget would increase financing for a new arena and event centre, additional needle bins, continued support for physician recruitment, more money for playgrounds, funding support for the hospice and money for downtown Sudbury and the Town Centre Community Improvement Plan.

City council will vote on the proposed budget at its meeting on Dec. 12.