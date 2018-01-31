The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a man from Field has been fined $2,000 for illegally shooting a bull moose.

The ministry says Kenneth Paquette was party hunting for a calf moose in Thistle Township, north of Field, when he shot and killed a bull moose thinking it was a calf.

Paquette called a conservation officer to report he had shot a moose "described as a big calf with antler nubs." The MNRF says the tag holder attached a calf seal to the bull moose.

A conservation officer came by and found the moose skinned and hanging with the head removed. The head was found discarded in the bush with the antlers cut off.

The ministry says Paquette pleaded guilty and was fined for hunting big game without a licence. The case was heard in court earlier this month.