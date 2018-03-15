More money could mean more fun for a handful of Sudbury festivals.

Ontario's Liberal government is giving 15 festivals and events held in the city a share of $400,000 under Celebrate Ontario, a provincial funding program.

That includes $65,000 for Northern Lights Festival Boreal, one of the city's longest-running events, and $50,000 for Up Here, one of the newest.

Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault said Sudbury is going through an arts and culture renaissance.

"We're actually going from a poutine festival to Le French Fest for the francophone community, to Up Here and everything in between," Thibeault said.

"It does show that Sudbury has a resilient arts and culture community."

Northern Lights will be adding a celebration of African music as well as an improved ticketing system, Thibeault's office said in a release.

Sudbury Poutine Fest will receive $17,500, while Yes Theatre gets $25,000 and the Sudbury Jazz Festival will receive $40,000.

The money will be used by the groups to help attract headline entertainers and encourage tourism.