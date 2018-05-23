One on One with Markus - Felix Lopes, Jr.
Lopes says lessons in success came from hardworking, disciplined parents
Every year, Felix Lopes, Jr. climbs the twin stacks in Coniston in Greater Sudbury.
"It burns some energy. I'm a junkie when it comes to adrenaline," he said.
"So I need activity but I need to be careful now because I have two little girls so I have to do things that are quite safe."
Before that, Lopes would skydive and chase storms on a skidoo.
Lopes is the president of Lopes Limited which is a fabricating company that makes everything from scaffolding to structural steel.
His journey to Sudbury began when he was four years old, arriving in Canada via France without speaking a word of English.
"I was pronouncing it 'ka-na-na'," the Sudbury entrepreneur said.
He eventually learned the language, and made his way through school, even though Lopes told CBC's Morning North that he "couldn't sit still."
But it was the time he spent with his parents where Lopes said he learned his most important lessons.
"I grew up working with my parents," Lopes said. "I did some janitorial work with my mom, at least one hour a day. I cleaned washrooms, waxed floors. As young as eleven to about fifteen years old. From fifteen on, my father on would take me to work at nights and weekends."
His father's sheet metal shop, which began out of the family garage, soon moved into a leased site on the Kingsway, then to the Inco site in Coniston, where it sits today.
The company has grown since then, to over 400 acres in Coniston.
And they have been involved in some iconic Sudbury projects. Refurbishing the Big Nickel at Dynamic Earth, as well as installing the flag poles on the Bridge of Nations.
Lessons from Dad
Even though he was introduced to the trade by his disciplinarian father, when it came to working in the shop, Lopes said he wasn't above the law.
"[Once] I came home late enough to not be in good condition the next day," Lopes said. "My father was very disciplined. So because I wasn't in to work on time, he fired me."
Eventually, with a little pressure from his mother, Lopes was allowed to work in the shop again. But years later, he was put in charge of a project that didn't go as planned.
"I made a mistake on one of the jobs, and the client was not very happy," Lopes said. "I was in charge of that specific scope, and got fired."
"Not a good feeling getting fired as an adult, especially when it comes from your father."
Looking ahead
As a father, he said he expects the same drive and determination that he showed as a child, but doesn't expect his two daughters to follow in his footsteps.
"They have a choice," Lopes said. "I'll probably not be involved in the business by the time they're old enough."
"If they want to join the Lopes team, they're welcome, if it makes sense."
"I'm capable of starting up a business if they want. If they want to be a hairdresser, we'll build a shop. If they want to be a dentist, we'll open up a shop."
Until that comes along, Lopes said he's more than happy to watch them grow.
"Everybody knows that parenting is really the toughest job."
