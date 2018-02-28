A Sudbury professor says the federal government's latest budget points to helping address gender equity issues in Canada.

Jennifer Johnson is the acting chair in the Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Thorneloe University.

She says the fact that gender equity was highlighted shows promise.

"If it's not mentioned in a federal budget, it literally doesn't exist," she said.

"If an issue is not outlined in the budget and a dollar value isn't attached to it, it's not going to happen. It's not part of the government's agenda."

Finance minister Bill Morneau released the 2018 federal spending plan on Tuesday, which aims to boost productivity and offset and aging population by bringing more women into the workforce.

Johnson says on average, women earn 74 to 79 cents on the dollar compared to men. She says some women earn more, but many earn less.

Outstanding daycare issues

She says there are several systemic issues of how women are placed in the workforce that result in females earning less.

"Women do tend to take on family responsibilities," she said.

"Who's caring for elders? Who's getting the groceries? Who's picking up the sick child and taking that half sick day? That has an impact on how much you earn."

Johnston adds traditionally, women also tend to have more career gaps compared to men, usually when starting a family.

The budget contains funding for the advancement of women in science, technology, engineering and math as well as parental leave for dads or partners who haven't given birth.

She says one missing aspect is access to daycare.

"We're seeing funding that would stimulate the creation of daycare spots … but there's something like a need for over 700,000 spots," she said.

"That leaves a lot of people hanging."