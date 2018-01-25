Progressive Conservative MPPs are starting to issue statements about the resignation of their leader.

Early Thursday morning, Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct. Hours earlier, he publicly denied the allegations at a news conference.

The news conference on Wednesday night came just ahead of a CTV News report detailing allegations by two women dating back to when Brown was a federal MP. CBC News has not independently confirmed the allegations.

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli issued a statement, calling the allegations against Brown "disturbing." He says the Ontario PC Caucus agreed with Brown's announcement to step down.

"Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defense and due process," he said. "But he [could not have led] us into an election."

Patrick Brown speaks at a news conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday. He stepped down as Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader hours later. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Fedeli goes on to say the party caucus upholds the principle that "a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve."

"We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province," he said.

"Our caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on the best way to move forward to defeat the Wynne government in the 2018 election."