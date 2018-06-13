Provincial Police are beginning Operation Corridor, an annual blitz across Ontario highways, that hopes to keep drivers safe.

The blitz begins as the province reported a sharp increase in the number of highway deaths in crashes with transport trucks this year.

Sergeant Carlo Berardi of the Northeast OPP told CBC News that there have been six deaths in the northeast — compared to one at the same time last year.

This increase is also seen across the whole province. The rest of the province is reporting 25 deaths this year.

Berardi said police are on the lookout for the trasnport truck drivers who are the main culprits in highway accidents.

"That small minority that are causing chaos on our highways, that are causing fatalities, that are driving improperly, speeding, not maintaining,log books, those types of things," he said.

The blitz began at 6:00 Wednesday morning and will continue for 24 hours.