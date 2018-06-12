OPP say Donald Milbury dead after single vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Little Current is dead following a crash on Monday night.
Police say crash happened Monday night
Police were called to the single vehicle collision on Townline Road in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
The deceased has been identified as Donald Milbury, 76, of Little Current.
A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.