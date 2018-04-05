New
Eugene Coon of Sudbury killed in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 69
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man killed in a head on crash on Highway 69 Wednesday.
Police say 53-year-old Eugene Coon of Sudbury was driving a transport truck northbound through the Key River area when his truck collided with a southbound tractor trailer.
The driver of the other truck is in hospital and is expected to survive
OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash