Skip to Main Content
Eugene Coon of Sudbury killed in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 69

Notifications

New

Eugene Coon of Sudbury killed in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 69

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man killed in a head on crash on Highway 69 Wednesday.
CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say 53-year-old Eugene Coon of Sudbury was killed in this head-on crash involving two transport trucks on highway 69 Tuesday. (Ontario Provincial Police )

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man killed in a head on crash on Highway 69 Wednesday.

Police say 53-year-old Eugene Coon of Sudbury was driving a transport truck northbound through the Key River area when his truck collided with a southbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the other truck is in hospital and is expected to survive

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us