Ontario Provincial Police say a French River man is dead following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to the collision on the French River.

Police say a group of six snowmobiles was travelling together when the lead one hit a rock. The driver, 59-year-old Ronald Leduc, was thrown from the machine.

Police said he was killed in the crash.

A post-mortem exam has been ordered by the coroner.