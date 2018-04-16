Ronald Leduc of French River killed in snowmobile crash, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say a French River man is dead following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.
59-year-old was at the head of a group of snowmachines when his hit a rock
Ontario Provincial Police say a French River man is dead following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.
Just before 6 p.m., police were called to the collision on the French River.
Police say a group of six snowmobiles was travelling together when the lead one hit a rock. The driver, 59-year-old Ronald Leduc, was thrown from the machine.
Police said he was killed in the crash.
A post-mortem exam has been ordered by the coroner.