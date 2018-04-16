Skip to Main Content
Ronald Leduc of French River killed in snowmobile crash, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say a French River man is dead following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

59-year-old was at the head of a group of snowmachines when his hit a rock

"Ice safety and weight-bearing properties of ice can be affected by many factors," wrote OPP in a press release. "Ice conditions can change dramatically from lake-to-lake and from bay-to-bay." (istock)

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to the collision on the French River.

Police say a group of six snowmobiles was travelling together when the lead one hit a rock. The driver, 59-year-old Ronald Leduc, was thrown from the machine.

Police said he was killed in the crash.

A post-mortem exam has been ordered by the coroner.

