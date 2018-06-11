New
Sudbury Police investigating fatal crash on Falconbridge Road
Sudbury Police say a fatal crash has closed Falconbridge Road in Sudbury.
Crash happened Monday afternoon
Police say the collision happened between O'Neil Drive West and Lawrence Street. As a result, barricades have been put up at Pilotte Road to the Margaret Street entrance of the strip mall.
Motorists will experience delays in the area. Police advise drivers to find an alternative route.
