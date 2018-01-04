Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 17 in the Bonfield, Ont., area.

The crash happened this morning on the highway southeast of North Bay, Ont.

OPP have not yet released any details about the nature of the crash or who was involved.

Highway 17 is currently closed in both directions for about 12 kilometres between Highway 94 and Highway 531.

Police say the Townships of Bonfield and East Ferris are posting detour signs for passenger vehicles, but rhere are no detours available for tractor trailers.

