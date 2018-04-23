Skip to Main Content
2 dead following crash on Highway 17 near Bonfield, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a crash on Highway 17, east of North Bay.

Highway 17 is currently closed between Highway 94 and Highway 531

(Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a crash on Highway 17 east of North Bay.

Police say the crash happened in Bonfield Township at Highway 17 and Maple Road around 8:18 a.m. It involved a pickup truck and a minivan.

Highway 17 is completely closed between Highway 94 and Highway 531 as a result.

Police say a detour is available for passenger vehicles through Highway 94 and Highway 531. No detour is available for tractor trailers.

OPP say the name of the deceased will not be released until the families are notified.

