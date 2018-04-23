Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a crash on Highway 17 east of North Bay.

Police say the crash happened in Bonfield Township at Highway 17 and Maple Road around 8:18 a.m. It involved a pickup truck and a minivan.

Highway 17 is completely closed between Highway 94 and Highway 531 as a result.

Police say a detour is available for passenger vehicles through Highway 94 and Highway 531. No detour is available for tractor trailers.

OPP say the name of the deceased will not be released until the families are notified.