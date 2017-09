East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police say a 62-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is dead after a crash on an all terrain vehicle on Friday.

OPP say Kenneth Aubin was travelling northbound on an ATV on McNie Road when he lost control and rolled three times. Police say Aubin was thrown from the machine.

Aubin was wearing his helmet at the time of crash, police say. A post mortem date has yet to be confirmed.

OPP continue to investigate.