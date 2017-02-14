A family room operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto is bringing comfort to dozens of northeastern Ontario families.

On Monday, the charity officially opened a family room at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. The room is located just steps away from the pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit.

"When your child is critically ill, your world collapses," says chief executive officer Sally Ginter.

"Your focus is on your child. The last thing you want to do is worry about driving back and forth, or where you are going to get a meal, or where can you have a nap. This takes away all of that stress, so you can just really focus and look after yourself, so you can look after your child."

Room a 'place to unwind'

The room opened on Dec.1 last year, but had its official opening on Monday. So far, the room has been used by 88 different families.

Susan St. Georges says the new family room was just what she needed when her son Benjamin was staying at the neonatal intensive care unit.

"He was six weeks premature, so he was just a little guy," St. Georges says. "I had a place to unwind, as well as a place where it was just a few steps away [and I] could be by his side. A place that was non-medical, and just made you feel like you're in your own living room."

All the dressings for stressed families

The room includes a kitchenette with snacks and beverages, a fireplace lounge with televisions and two rest areas with recliners and private sleeping pods.

The room is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day with volunteers from the Sudbury area. The recliners are available 24 hours a day.

This is the first family room opened by Ronald McDonald House in a hospital outside the Greater Toronto Area. The organization also operates family rooms at Rouge Valley Centenary, The Hospital for Sick Children, Markham, Stouffville Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital.