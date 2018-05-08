A ''for sale" sign could soon be put up outside the the old Falconbridge Arena in Greater Sudbury.

The one-time arena and curling club on Franklin Street could be deemed surplus by the city, and pending approval from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, would be offered to the highest bidder.

The city's planning committee gave preliminary approval to put the 20,000 square metre building on the market.

But selling the arena has to first receive approval from the ministry, which gave the city $27,459 to retrofit the building, under condition the property could not be transferred until 2027.

City staff said in a report that they have already contacted the ministry, which is "processing [the] request at this time."

City council also has to approve the property as surplus.

From 2003 until 2016, Greater Sudbury Police Services used the old arena to store evidence and seized property, until they discovered that mould in the building had damaged some of the materials.

GSPS left the building in 2016, and since then, part of the facility has been used as storage by the Sudbury Charities Fund Festival of Lights.

The Falconbridge Curling Club also leased space from the city since 1992, ending their agreement last year due to declining enrolment.