A 65-year-old woman from Smooth Rock Falls was arrested and charged with numerous offences including five counts of fraud after a police investigation into a fentanyl scam in Northern Ontario.

The woman allegedly had been submitting counterfeit fentanyl patches to a Smooth Rock Falls pharmacy, police said.

The counterfeits were exchanged for new fentanyl patches.

The woman is scheduled to appear in a Cochrane court in November.