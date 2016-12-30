An extreme cold weather alert has been put in place for Greater Sudbury Friday, as the city and advocates for the homeless aim to keep people safe.

The alert system is funded by the City of Greater Sudbury to protect those who are most vulnerable to cold weather conditions.

According to a written release issued late Friday morning, the alert will be in place for 24 hours from noon on Friday.

The warning sets in motion short term emergency plans to help people on the street when specific winter conditions arise — including temperatures dropping below –15 C, or when Environment Canada issues a storm watch or weather warning.

According to the weather office, Friday night's forecast includes a low of –18 C and a wind chill of –25 C.

With the warning in place, vulnerable people are being encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and other services.

According to the city, some of the initiatives in place include: